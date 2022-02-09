PAN Card Update: From opening bank accounts to filing ITR, the Permanent Account Number (PAN) card is considered one of the most important financial documents. This card not only just facilitates KYC but helps with many day-to-day services such as obtaining a debit or credit card, carrying out huge money-related transactions.Also Read - Indian Post Payments Bank To Charge Closure Fees On Savings Account | Details Here

The PAN is a ten-digit unique alphanumeric number issued by the Income Tax Department and is the most important financial document. But what happens if you end up misplacing or losing it? However, you must not worry as the newly launched Income Tax website allows you to download e-Pan in just a few minutes.

The PAN cardholders can download the instant e-PAN or digital version of their PAN card using the online facility of the income tax department. The whole process on the I-T portal is user-friendly and it just uses your Aadhaar number and hardly takes 10 minutes.

Steps to download instant e-PAN in just a few minutes

Visit the official website of Income Tax e-filing https://www.incometax.gov.in.

Under the section “Our Services”, search for the option ‘Instant e-PAN’.

If you have downloaded e-PAN before, then you need to click on the ‘Check Status/Download e-PAN’ option, but you need to click on the ‘Get new e-Pan’ option if you haven’t downloaded e-PAN in the past.

Then you should choose as per your requirement from the given options and then click on continue.

Now, the page will open asking you to enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number. So, enter your Aadhaar number in the input field.

As soon as you enter your Aadhaar number, the page will display a declaration, you need to click on continue.

After this, an OTP will be sent to your registered or Aadhar-linked mobile number.

Then, enter the OTP you have received on your mobile in the given field.

The page will now display all your details. After checking all the information carefully, enter your email address in the specified field.

You will soon receive your e-PAN in your email inbox. You can also get your e-PAN printed.

The users need to know that if they have PAN number, they can also download e-PAN from the websites of UTIITSL or TIN-NSDL, depending upon where their original PAN card was generated.

The users also should take note that the last date for linking PAN card with Aadhaar card is 31 March 2022 and failing to meet the deadline might result in two things –your PAN card being inoperative and attracting a late fee as well.