Padma Awards 2024: Who Is Foxconn CEO Young Liu, The Taiwanese Entrepreneur Who Has Received The Prestigious Award

Image: PM Modi And Young Liu - X.com/ @IndianTechGuide

New Delhi: In a move to recognise the outstanding contributions of Foxconn Group towards India’s technological development, the government has awarded Taiwanese electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn Group CEO and Chairman Young Liu the prestigious Padma Bhushan. Notably, he was the only foreigner among the list of 17 Padma Bhushan recipients this year. Here’s all you should know about Foxconn Group CEO and Chairman Young Liu.

Young Liu, CEO and Chairman of Taiwanese technology giant Foxconn, who has been conferred the Padma Bhushan, has said he is “deeply honoured” to receive the award from the Indian government. The award came as Foxconn, which manufactures around 70 per cent of iPhones globally, is investing heavily in local manufacturing in India.

Young Liu Thanks PM And President Of India

“My heartfelt thanks to the Prime Minister, President and the wonderful people of India for this tremendous distinction. I firmly believe this is an affirmation of a collaboration that benefits India’s long-term development and supports the growth of local economies,” said Liu.

“I will continue to inspire my team. Let’s do our part for manufacturing in India and for the betterment of society,” he added.

Last year, Liu said that reforms and policies in India have created huge opportunities for the development of the entire electronics manufacturing ecosystem. “India will be a very important country in terms of manufacturing in the future,” Liu had said.

Foxconn Under Ledership Of Young Liu

Under his leadership, Foxconn started making iPhones in India in 2019 after he took over the reins as CEO and chairman from Terry Gou in June 2019. Apple started making iPhones at the Wistron plant in Bengaluru, which has now been acquired by Tata Group.

Foxconn employs over 40,000 people and has plans to double its workforce this year. The group has a turnover of over USD 10 billion in India and it has invested over USD 8 billion in the country till date. Under Liu’s leadership, Foxconn has joined the India Semiconductor Mission, through which the country is aspiring to set up a semiconductor ecosystem in the country.

Foxconn is in the process of setting up an outsourced semiconductor assembly and test joint venture with HCL Group. Foxconn will make an initial investment of USD 37.2 million in the JV.

Professional Achievements Of Young Liu

Liu has founded three companies throughout his career, which include a motherboard company, Young Micro Systems, in 1988; a northbridge and southbridge semiconductor design company focused on the PC chipset, ITE Tech in 1995; and an ADSL IC design company, ITeX in 1997. Liu has an MS degree in computer engineering from the University of Southern California and a BS degree in electrophysics from Taiwan’s National Chiao Tung University.

(With inputs from agencies)

