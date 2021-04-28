New Delhi: Little drops make the mighty ocean – the age old common saying has often turned out to be truth in real life. Need urgent money during covid pandemic? You can win up to Rs 1.5 lakh if you have the special old 25 paisa coin. Also Read - Add These 5-Zinc-Rich Foods To Your Diet To Boost Your Immune System

What You Need To Do?

The surge in Covid cases have forced the government authorities to impose lockdown measures in several parts of our country. This means many of us are staying at home. You can avail the benefit of staying at home by winning up to Rs 1.5 lakh. All you need to do is to search for old 25 paisa coin at your house. If you manage to find one, click a photo of the 25 paisa coin.

After that you need to upload the photo on IndiaMART.com where people take part in auction. One, who will bid the maximum for your coin, will get the possession. You are allowed to negotiate with the buyer.

You need to make sure that the colour of your 25 paisa coin is silver.

You can also make urgent money by selling 5 paisa and 10 paisa coins. You can sell those coins on IndiaMART.com whwere one can get the old coins.

IndiaMART is India's one of largest e-commerce marketplaces catering to buyers and suppliers. Whether you are a retailer or a manufacturer, IndiaMART is the leading destination for growing business online.

If you want to selling on IndiaMART, you need to register by entering your contact details, and simply add products in your catalog.