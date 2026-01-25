Home

Business

Share Market News: THIS SBI Life-backed company partially redeems non-convertible debentures, check full details here

Share Market News: THIS SBI Life-backed company partially redeems non-convertible debentures, check full details here

According to Trendlyne data, SBI Life Insurance holds 6.83% or 62,114,267 equity shares of Paisalo Digital Limited as of December 2025.

बंपर कमाई कराने वाले 3 पेनी स्टॉक्स

SBI Life Insurance-backed NBFC sector small cap company, Paisalo Digital Ltd, has shared important details in its latest exchange filing after the market closed on Friday. The company stated in its filing that it partially redeemed 10 NCDs out of the total unsecured, unlisted, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) issued under Series PDL-09-2023 by exercising the call option. These NCDs have a total issue amount of ₹1 crore and their original maturity date was September 2, 2033.

The company’s stock closed at Rs 32.85 on Friday, up 0.55% or Rs 0.18 on the NSE, while it closed at Rs 32.65 on the BSE, down 0.09% or Rs 0.03.

According to Trendlyne data, SBI Life Insurance holds 6.83% or 62,114,267 equity shares of Paisalo Digital Limited as of December 2025.

Recently, the company had said that its focus is on providing easy and affordable loans to small entrepreneurs, self-employed people and micro businesses, so that livelihood opportunities increase in both cities and villages.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

According to the filing, in the healthcare and education sector, Paisalo Digital has partnered with companies like Sema Mart Health, EduSoft and Truvik Health to provide financial support to clinics, diagnostic centres and educational institutions to purchase essential equipment.

In the agriculture sector, the company has partnered with companies like Masheo, Dashmesh, Shaktiman, Preet Tractors and Apollo Tractors to help farmers and agri-entrepreneurs with machinery and increase productivity.

Additionally, Paisalo Digital has partnered with several major companies to develop industrial equipment, solar energy, and electric and alternative fuel vehicles. The company says that through these initiatives, it is supporting small businesses and rural enterprises towards sustainable development and self-reliance.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.