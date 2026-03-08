Home

Business

This SBI Life Insurance-backed company to be in focus ahead of board meet, check details here

This SBI Life Insurance-backed company to be in focus ahead of board meet, check details here

The company had informed in another filing that the Operations and Finance Committee of its Board of Directors has allotted Commercial Papers (CPs) through private placement on February 27, 2026.

Shares of THIS company hit 5 percent upper circuit even as markets remains volatile

Paisalo Digital Ltd., a small-cap NBFC company, made significant progress in its latest exchange filing after market hours on Friday. SBI Life Insurance Company also holds a stake in the company. The company has informed that its Board’s Operations and Finance Committee will meet on March 11, 2026. In this meeting, the company will consider and may approve a proposal to raise funds by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) through private placement.

Last Friday, the stock was trading at Rs 33.42, down 2.17% or Rs 0.74 on the BSE. The company held a 6.83% stake in Paisalo Digital as of December 2025, according to data from Trendlyne. Recently, the company had informed in another filing that the Operations and Finance Committee of its Board of Directors has allotted Commercial Papers (CPs) through private placement on February 27, 2026.

The company issued a total of 600 commercial papers with a face value of ₹5 lakh per paper. The issue price was ₹4,86,064, raising a total of approximately ₹29.16 crore, with a maturity payment of ₹30 crore. These CPs have a tenor of 91 days, with a maturity date of May 29, 2026.

The company’s assets under management (AUM) grew 16% year-on-year to ₹55,082 million in Q3FY26. Loan disbursements increased 7% to ₹10,574 million in the quarter, reflecting continued strong demand for credit.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The company expanded its network, adding 492 new touchpoints, bringing the total to 4,872 across 22 states. Customer numbers also increased to nearly 14 million, with approximately 1.6 million new customers added during the quarter.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.