Share Market News: SBI Life-backed NBFC approves issuance of NCDs worth Rs 100 crore, check share price and other details

Paisalo Digital Ltd, a small-cap SBI Life Insurance-backed NBFC with a market cap of ₹2,957.77 crore, today announced a significant update for its investors. In its latest exchange filing, the company stated that its board’s operations and finance committee, at its meeting held on March 11, 2026, has approved the issuance of 9.25% non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

The issue will be made through a private placement on the EBP platform. The company will issue a maximum of 1 lakh secured NCDs with a face value of ₹10,000 per debenture. The total issue size will be up to ₹100 crore, which includes a base issue of ₹50 crore and a greenshoe option of up to ₹50 crore.

These debentures will have a tenor of 30 months. They are expected to be alloted on March 18, 2026, and will mature 30 months from the allotment date. Investors will receive an interest rate of 9.25% per annum. In case of delays in interest payments, the company will pay an additional 2% interest above the fixed coupon rate.

The company’s stock opened in red at Rs 32.45 against the previous close of Rs 32.86. Later, it touched the intraday high and low of Rs 32.61 and Rs 31.95, respectively. Last seen, the scrip was trading in the red at Rs 32.40 with a gain of 1.40 per cent or Rs 0.46. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 2,946.85 crore.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 41.50 and a 52-week low of Rs 29.40.

SBI Life Insurance held a 6.83% stake in Paisalo Digital as of December 2025, according to Trendlyne data. The company’s assets under management (AUM) grew 16% year-on-year to ₹55,082 million in Q3FY26. Loan disbursements increased 7% to ₹10,574 million in the quarter, reflecting continued strong demand for credit.

The company expanded its network, adding 492 new touchpoints, bringing the total to 4,872 across 22 states. Customer numbers also increased to nearly 14 million, with approximately 1.6 million new customers added during the quarter.

