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Share Market News: Stock of THIS company in focus after a strong credit rating update, check full details here

Share Market News: Stock of THIS company in focus after a strong credit rating update, check full details here

The company's assets under management (AUM) grew 16% year-on-year to ₹55,082 million in Q3FY26. Loan disbursements increased 7% to ₹10,574 million in the quarter, reflecting continued strong demand for credit.

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Paisalo Digital Ltd, a small-cap company in the NBFC sector, is on investors’ radar today. In its latest exchange filing, the company said Infomerics Analytics and Research Private Limited has issued new and revised ratings for its various borrowing instruments. The IVR AA/Stable rating on the company’s long term bank facilities of Rs 4500 crore and NCDs of Rs 559 crore has been reaffirmed.

Additionally, the IVR AA/Stable rating has been assigned to new NCDs of ₹1,500 crore. Additionally, the IVR A1+ rating for commercial paper (CP) of ₹540 crore has been reaffirmed. The company stated that these ratings reflect its strong financial position and ability to repay debt on time.

The company’s stock was trading at Rs 34.31, up 1.66% or Rs 0.56 on the BSE at the time of writing the report. Brokerage Evaluate Research recently issued a report where it gave a buy call on the stock, with an upside target of 115%. In its report, the brokerage has a target price of ₹75 based on a CMP of ₹34.21.

The company’s assets under management (AUM) grew 16% year-on-year to ₹55,082 million in Q3FY26. Loan disbursements increased 7% to ₹10,574 million in the quarter, reflecting continued strong demand for credit.

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The company expanded its network, adding 492 new touchpoints, bringing the total to 4,872 across 22 states. Customer numbers also increased to nearly 14 million, with approximately 1.6 million new customers added during the quarter.

Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged in early trade on Wednesday, tracking a sharp rally in global markets on hopes of a potential de-escalation in the ongoing West Asia conflict. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,899.53 points to 73,847.08 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 572.55 points to 22,903.95.

In Asian markets, South Korea’s benchmark Kospi, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai’s SSE Composite index and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index were quoting sharply higher. Kospi jumped nearly 7 per cent, while Nikkei 225 index climbed over 4 per cent.

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