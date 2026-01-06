Share Market News: NBFC stock of THIS company to be in focus after it raises Rs 188 crore, check share price and other details

Home

The company's stock was trading at Rs 35.09, down 1.29% or Rs 0.46 on the BSE at 2:23 pm, while on the NSE, the stock was trading at Rs 35.14, down 0.96% or Rs 0.34.

Paisalo Digital Ltd, a small-cap company in the NBFC sector, has given important information to investors through a latest exchange filing this afternoon. The company stated in its filing that it raised approximately ₹188.5 crore through its listed issue in the third quarter. The funding was received at an 8.5% annual interest rate. The company stated that this fundraising reflects the company’s strong credit profile, rigorous risk management, and robust balance sheet.

This issue is expected to reduce Paisalo Digital’s cost of funds, further strengthening the company’s capital position and enhancing its lending capacity. The company will use the proceeds to expand its business nationwide. Paisalo currently operates in 22 states and union territories and plans to further strengthen its network.

The company will deepen its High Tech-High Touch distribution model and launch new loan products specifically targeted at micro-entrepreneurs, self-employed individuals, and low-income groups who have had limited access to formal financial services.

According to the filing, Paisalo Digital currently has 4,380 touchpoints across the country and a rapidly growing customer base. Consequently, the company is well-positioned to increase its share in India’s rapidly formalising MSME and income-generating credit ecosystem.

The company said that this funding comes at a time when NBFCs with strong governance and disciplined lending models are expected to benefit from the changing market conditions.

Earlier, the company said it had served over 59 lakh customers, with transactions totalling more than Rs 3,400 crore.

This has been achieved within two years with its strong network of business correspondents’ collaborations with prominent banking partners, including State Bank of India (SBI) and Bank of India, Paisalo Digital said in a statement.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.