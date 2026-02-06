Home

Stock Market News: Shares of THIS company in focus after it announces strong financial growth for Q3 FY2026 | Details here

Paisalo Digital Ltd, a small cap company in the NBFC sector, has today released its December quarter (Q3 FY26) results. As of 3:03 pm, the stock was trading 0.53% or Rs 0.19 lower at Rs 35.72 on the BSE and 0.50% or Rs 0.18 lower at Rs 35.71 on the NSE.

Releasing its December quarter results today, the company said that its results in the third quarter of FY 2026 (Q3 FY26) were mixed.

Revenue from operations increased by 11.14% to ₹23,987.47 lakh compared to the same quarter last year (Q3 FY25). Profit before tax (PBT) grew by a strong 17.07% to ₹1,970.82 lakh. However, profit after tax (PAT) grew at a slower pace at 7.43% to ₹1,685.08 lakh.

For the full nine months (9M FY26), the company’s revenue increased by 3.30% to ₹65,214.50 lakh. PBT increased by a healthy 24.64% to ₹20,371.27 lakh. However, PAT increased only marginally by 0.76% to ₹15,383.56 lakh. Consequently, basic EPS remained nearly flat at ₹1.70.

In an exchange filing, the company stated that it redeemed six unlisted, unsecured, and unrated 12% non-convertible debentures (NCDs) in accordance with the terms of the issue. Each NCD had a face value of ₹1 crore and was issued under Series-PDL 2020-1. The company made full and final redemption at par value on January 31, 2026.

Paisalo is tapping the debt markets with a calculated, diversified approach. Between October and December 2025, the company raised capital through a series of private placements.

