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Share Market News: THIS company in focus after it shares two important updates with exchanges, check details

Share Market News: THIS company in focus after it shares two important updates with exchanges, check details

Brickwork Ratings has assigned BWR AA/Stable rating to long term NCDs up to Rs 1500 crore, which means the company's financial position is considered strong and its ability to make timely payments is good.

साइबर ठगों ने अपनाए हाईटेक तरीके

Shares of small-cap NBFC company Paisalo Digital Ltd. are in focus as the company has made two important announcements. At the time of writing, the company’s market cap was ₹2,827.70 crore. The company had stated in its earlier filing that the Operations and Finance Committee of its Board of Directors will meet on March 18, 2026, to consider issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) through private placement and to approve their allotment.

Additionally, the company stated in its second filing that it already has a rating from Infomerics Analytics and Research Private Limited. It has also received a new credit rating from Brickwork Ratings India Private Limited for its proposed non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

Brickwork Ratings has assigned BWR AA/Stable rating to long term NCDs up to Rs 1500 crore, which means the company’s financial position is considered strong and its ability to make timely payments is good.

Last seen, the company’s stock was trading at Rs 31.09, up 0.03% or Rs 0.01 on the BSE.

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The company’s assets under management (AUM) grew 16% year-on-year to ₹55,082 million in Q3FY26. Loan disbursements increased 7% to ₹10,574 million in the quarter, reflecting continued strong demand for credit.

The company expanded its network, adding 492 new touchpoints, bringing the total to 4,872 across 22 states. Customer numbers also increased to nearly 14 million, with approximately 1.6 million new customers added during the quarter.

Earlier, the company said that it has serviced over 59 lakh customers by initiating transactions worth more than Rs 3,400 crore. This was achieved within two years with its strong network of business correspondents’ collaborations with prominent banking partners, including State Bank of India (SBI) and Bank of India, Paisalo Digital said in a statement.

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