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Share Market News: This NBFC stock in focus amid sharp decline in stock market as company shares these details | Details Here

Share Market News: This NBFC stock in focus amid sharp decline in stock market as company shares these details | Details Here

The stock also fell 3% today due to a selloff in the stock market. As of 10:06 am, the stock was trading at Rs 33.86, down 3.20%, or Rs 1.12, on the BSE, and at Rs 33.97, down 3.14%, or Rs 1.10, on the NSE.

This NBFC stock in focus amid sharp decline in stock market

Amid Monday’s sharp decline in the stock market, the stock of Paisalo Digital Ltd, a small-cap company in the NBFC sector, is on investors’ radar. In its latest exchange filing after market hours on Friday, the company announced that it has received a new credit rating from Brickwork Ratings India Private Limited in addition to the rating from Infomerics Analytics and Research Private Limited on its existing commercial papers (CPs).

The company has been assigned a short term rating of BWR A1+ for the proposed commercial papers of Rs 540 crore, reflecting a strong credit profile.

Paisalo Digital Share Price

The stock also fell 3% today due to a selloff in the stock market. As of 10:06 am, the stock was trading at Rs 33.86, down 3.20%, or Rs 1.12, on the BSE, and at Rs 33.97, down 3.14%, or Rs 1.10, on the NSE.

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SBI Life Insurance also has a stake in this company.

SBI Life Insurance held a 6.83% stake in Paisalo Digital as of December 2025, according to Trendlyne data.

Paisalo Digital Q3FY26 Result

The company’s assets under management (AUM) grew 16% year-on-year to ₹55,082 million in Q3FY26. Loan disbursements increased 7% to ₹10,574 million in the quarter, reflecting continued strong demand for credit.

Earlier, the NBFC firm said its proposed Rs 1,500 crore non-convertible debenture (NCD) has received ‘AA/Stable’ rating from Brickwork Ratings.

The rating agency has assigned a long-term rating of “BWR AA /Stable” for the company’s proposed Rs 1,500 crore NCD issuance, supplementing the company’s existing rating from Infomerics Analytics and Research Pvt Ltd, Paisalo Digital said in a statement.

This dual rating reflects Paisalo’s continued commitment to transparency, strong governance standards, and broader investor participation in its debt capital market issuances, it added.

According to Brickwork Ratings, the assigned rating factors in several structural strengths of Paisalo’s business model and financial profile, it said.

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