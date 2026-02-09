Home

Business

Shares of THIS company in focus after it assets under management grows 16 percent YoY | Check details here

Shares of THIS company in focus after it assets under management grows 16 percent YoY | Check details here

Customer numbers also increased to nearly 14 million, with approximately 1.6 million new customers added during the quarter.

Nifty crosses 26,000 mark and Sensex opens 700 points up, know why stock market is rising today

Shares of Paisalo Digital Ltd , a small-cap NBFC company, are trading in a volatile session today. As of last seen, the stock was trading down 1.36%, or ₹0.49, at ₹35.55 on the BSE, and down 0.97%, or ₹0.35, at ₹35.57 on the NSE. The company recently released its Q3FY26 results, and today, in its latest exchange filing, the company reported that its assets under management (AUM) grew 16% year-on-year to ₹55,082 million in Q3FY26. Loan disbursements increased 7% to ₹10,574 million in the quarter, reflecting continued strong demand for credit.

The company expanded its network, adding 492 new touchpoints, bringing the total to 4,872 across 22 states. Customer numbers also increased to nearly 14 million, with approximately 1.6 million new customers added during the quarter.

Asset quality remained strong, with GNPAs at 0.83% and NNPAs at 0.66%. Collection efficiency was 98.8%, reflecting improved recoveries. Total borrowings through December 2025 stood at ₹38,579 million, while borrowing costs declined to 10.3%, a decrease of 92 basis points from the same quarter last year.

The company’s total income increased by 18% to ₹2,401 million, and net interest income increased by 19% to ₹1,453 million. The company recorded its highest-ever quarterly PAT of ₹663 million, representing a 6% year-on-year increase. NIM remained stable at 6.6%, while ROA was 3.8% and ROE was 12.6%.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The company’s capital position is also strong. The capital adequacy ratio stood at 38.3% and Tier-1 capital at 30.7%. The company’s net worth increased by 18% to ₹17,404 million, reflecting its strong financial foundation.

Meanwhile, Equilibrated Venture, a part of the promoter group of Paisalo Digital Ltd, has been on a buying spree, picking up nearly 54 lakh shares of the non-banking financial company (NBFC) through open market transactions over the last week. Overall, promoter shareholding, which was at 26 per cent in FY19, moved up to 37 per cent in FY25 and further to 41.2 per cent in the first half of FY26.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.