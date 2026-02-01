Home

Paisalo Digital shares on investors’ radar as company shares update on non-convertible debentures redemptions

There is a sharp movement in the shares of Paisalo Digital Ltd , a small cap company in the NBFC sector backed by SBI Life Insurance, today. In its latest exchange filing, the company stated that in accordance with the terms of the issue, it has redeemed six unlisted, unsecured, and unrated 12% non-convertible debentures (NCDs). Each NCD had a face value of ₹1 crore. These were issued under Series PDL 2020-1. The company made the full and final redemption at par value on January 31, 2026.

As of 10:06 am, the stock was trading 0.85% or Rs 0.29 lower at Rs 33.94 on the BSE. According to Trendlyne data, SBI Life Insurance holds 6.83% or 62,114,267 equity shares of Paisalo Digital Limited as of December 2025.

Recently, the company had said that its focus is on providing easy and affordable loans to small entrepreneurs, self-employed people and micro businesses, so that livelihood opportunities increase in both cities and villages.

According to the filing, in the healthcare and education sector, Paisalo Digital has partnered with companies like Sema Mart Health, EduSoft and Truvik Health to provide financial support to clinics, diagnostic centres and educational institutions to purchase essential equipment.

In the agriculture sector, the company has partnered with companies like Masheo, Dashmesh, Shaktiman, Preet Tractors and Apollo Tractors to help farmers and agri-entrepreneurs with machinery and increase productivity.

Additionally, Paisalo Digital has partnered with several major companies to develop industrial equipment, solar energy, and electric and alternative fuel vehicles. The company says that through these initiatives, it is supporting small businesses and rural enterprises towards sustainable development and self-reliance.

Meanwhile, stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty fluctuated in a narrow range in early trade on Sunday ahead of the Budget 2026-27 presentation.

