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Stock Market News: Shares of THIS company in focus as it may recommend final dividend soon, check details here

Stock Market News: Shares of THIS company in focus as it may recommend final dividend soon, check details here

In the filing, the company stated that its AI/ML engine for underwriting and credit decisions is leveraging bureau data, banking behaviour, and other data for real-time approvals, dynamic pricing, and fraud detection, reducing risk and improving returns.

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Paisalo Digital Ltd., a small-cap company in the NBFC sector, is on investors’ radar today. The company made two significant disclosures in its latest exchange filings on Wednesday. In the first filing, the company said that its board of directors will meet on Sunday, May 10, 2026, to approve the company’s standalone and consolidated audited financial results/statements for the fourth quarter and full financial year ended March 31, 2026.

The company may also consider paying a dividend. It also stated that a decision will be made on issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) through a private placement.

The company stated that it is rapidly transforming into a fully AI-based lending company. The company aims to double its AUM, revenue, and profit (PAT) over the next three years. The company is already using AI extensively – it has two high-performance NVIDIA AI chips, one immersion-cooled AI server, and processes over 350,000 AI-based customer calls daily (in Hindi, English, and Marathi).

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This robust infrastructure is providing the company with significant data leverage, enabling better underwriting and personalized customer service. Paisalo is now implementing AI across the entire credit lifecycle. AI in customer acquisition and onboarding is enabling higher-quality customers at lower costs, and loan processing times have been reduced from days to minutes through eKYC and account aggregators.

In the filing, the company stated that its AI/ML engine for underwriting and credit decisions is leveraging bureau data, banking behaviour, and other data for real-time approvals, dynamic pricing, and fraud detection, reducing risk and improving returns. Advanced analytics are also enabling continuous portfolio monitoring, reducing defaults and improving collections. Using a cloud-based AI system, AutoML, and a multilingual AI platform, the company is building a scalable, RBI-compliant system that can scale rapidly at low cost.

Shantanu Agarwal, Deputy Managing Director of the company, said that this AI-first model will help the company deliver faster growth, better margins and industry-leading returns, and is a strong foundation to achieve the target of doubling AUM, revenue and profits in the next 3 years.

The company’s stock was trading 2.60 per cent or Rs 1.20 lower at Rs 45 on the BSE at the time of writing the report and on the NSE, the stock was trading 2.35% or Rs 1.08 lower at Rs 44.97.

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