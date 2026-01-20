Stock Market News: THIS company in focus after it shares details on debenture redemption | Deets inside

Home

Paisalo Digital has partnered with several major companies to develop industrial equipment, solar energy, and electric and alternative fuel vehicles.

Business News: Shares of Paisalo Digital Ltd, a small-cap company in the NBFC sector, are seeing some movement today. The stock was trading down 1.91%, or ₹0.64, at ₹32.89 on the BSE at the time of writing the report and was down 1.49%, or ₹0.50, at Rs 32.96. In its latest exchange filing after market hours on Monday, the company stated that it had partially redeemed 10 unsecured, unlisted, redeemable NCDs out of the total non-convertible debentures (NCDs) issued under Series PDL-09-2023, exercising a call option. The total redemption amount is ₹1 crore. These NCDs have an original maturity date of September 2, 2033.

Recently, the company had said that its focus is on providing easy and affordable loans to small entrepreneurs, self-employed people and micro businesses, so that livelihood opportunities increase in both cities and villages.

According to the filing, in the healthcare and education sector, Paisalo Digital has partnered with companies like Sema Mart Health, EduSoft and Truvik Health to provide financial support to clinics, diagnostic centres and educational institutions to purchase essential equipment.

In the agriculture sector, the company has partnered with companies like Masheo, Dashmesh, Shaktiman, Preet Tractors and Apollo Tractors to help farmers and agri-entrepreneurs with machinery and increase productivity.

Additionally, Paisalo Digital has partnered with several major companies to develop industrial equipment, solar energy, and electric and alternative fuel vehicles. The company says that through these initiatives, it is supporting small businesses and rural enterprises towards sustainable development and self-reliance.

Meanwhile, stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Tuesday as relentless foreign fund outflows and geopolitical tensions weighed on investors’ sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 311.33 points to 82,934.85 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 99.5 points to 25,486.

