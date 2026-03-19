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Stock Market News: This SBI-Life backed company issued 51,000 NCDs, check share price and other details

Stock Market News: This SBI-Life backed company issued 51,000 NCDs, check share price and other details

Earlier, the company said its Rs 1,500 crore non-convertible debenture (NCD) received 'AA/Stable' rating from Brickwork Ratings.

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Paisalo Digital Ltd., a small-cap NBFC company, is in focus on Thursday amid a market decline. In an exchange filing on Wednesday, the company announced that the Operations and Finance Committee of its board had passed a resolution allotting 51,000 non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

These debentures are fully paid, rated, listed, senior, secured, taxable, and transferable, issued through a private placement. Each debenture has a face value of ₹10,000, a tenor of 30 months, and investors will receive 9.25% annual interest.

The principal amount will be paid after 30 months, i.e. on September 18, 2028. If the company delays the payment of interest or principal amount by more than three months from the due date, an additional 2% annual interest will be charged.

The company’s stock was trading 3.40% or Rs 1.17 lower at Rs 33.24 on the BSE as of 1:12 pm and on the NSE, the stock was trading 3.60% or Rs 1.24 lower at Rs 33.23.

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SBI Life Insurance held a 6.83% stake in Paisalo Digital as of December 2025, according to Trendlyne data.

The company’s assets under management (AUM) grew 16% year-on-year to ₹55,082 million in Q3FY26. Loan disbursements increased 7% to ₹10,574 million in the quarter, reflecting continued strong demand for credit.

The company expanded its network, adding 492 new touchpoints, bringing the total to 4,872 across 22 states. Customer numbers also increased to nearly 14 million, with approximately 1.6 million new customers added during the quarter.

Earlier, the company said its Rs 1,500 crore non-convertible debenture (NCD) received ‘AA/Stable’ rating from Brickwork Ratings.

The rating agency has assigned a long-term rating of “BWR AA /Stable” for the company’s proposed Rs 1,500 crore NCD issuance, supplementing the company’s existing rating from Infomerics Analytics and Research Pvt Ltd, Paisalo Digital said in a statement.

This dual rating reflects Paisalo’s continued commitment to transparency, strong governance standards, and broader investor participation in its debt capital market issuances, it added.

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