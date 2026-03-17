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This NBFC stock in focus as company receives long-term rating for its proposed Rs 1,500 crore NCDs | Details here

This NBFC stock in focus as company receives long-term rating for its proposed Rs 1,500 crore NCDs | Details here

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 54.02. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

बॉम्बे स्टॉक एक्सचेंज (BSE) की शुरुआत 9 जुलाई 1875 को हुई थी.

Small cap NBFC stock, Paisalo Digital Ltd, in its latest exchange filing after market hours on Monday, said the company has further strengthened its credit profile. According to the filing, the company has received a long-term rating of BWR AA/Stable from Brickwork Ratings India Private Limited for its proposed ₹1,500 crore non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The company already has a rating from Infomerics Analytics and Research, meaning it will now benefit from ratings from two agencies.

The company stated that this dual rating reflects its transparency, strong corporate governance, and investor confidence. According to Brickwork Ratings, the company’s strong position is driven by its established business model, strong capitalization, experienced management, and superior asset quality with a steadily growing loan book.

The company’s stock was trading 2.64% or Rs 0.93 lower at Rs 34.34 on the BSE at the time of writing the report and on the NSE, the stock was trading 1.44% or Rs 0.50 lower at Rs 34.29. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 2,115.11 crore. During the day, it touched the high of Rs 35.25 and a low of Rs 33.55.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 41.50 and a 52-week low of Rs 29.40.

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Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 100-day moving averages

The stock’s 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 54.02. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

The company’s assets under management (AUM) grew 16% year-on-year to ₹55,082 million in Q3FY26. Loan disbursements increased 7% to ₹10,574 million in the quarter, reflecting continued strong demand for credit.

The company expanded its network, adding 492 new touchpoints, bringing the total to 4,872 across 22 states. Customer numbers also increased to nearly 14 million, with approximately 1.6 million new customers added during the quarter.

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