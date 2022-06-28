New Delhi: Pallonji Mistry, Chairman of Shapoorji Pallonji Group, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Known as the ‘Phantom of Bombay House’, Mistry was famous for his quiet demeanour. Through his construction firm, he became the largest shareholder in Tata Sons, holding 18.37 per cent shares of the company. He was also among the top 10 richest people in India and due to his Irish citizenship, he was the richest Irish person.Also Read - Air India Makes Post-Retirement Offer, Looks To Re-Hire Pilots For Longer. Details Here

His son Cyrus Mistry became the first non-Tata to become the Chairman of Tata Group in 2011. However, the two families have been at loggerheads since he was abruptly ousted in 2016. In 2020, Pallonji announced that they would sell all their stake in the Tata group. Interestingly, Mistry gathered the shared of Tata Sons over the years and was the largest individual shareholder in the company.

Shapoorji Pallonji group has constructed various landmarks across the country. The Reserve Bank of India, The Imperial, The Taj Mahal Palace and Oberoi Hotel are some names on the list. They have also constructed the palace complex for the Sultan of Oman.

A Look At Pallonji Mistry’s Life