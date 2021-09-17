New Delhi: In a great relief for the taxpayers, the CBDT on Friday night extended by six months till March 2022 the deadline to link PAN with biometric ID Aadhaar. Issuing a statement, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said to address the hardship being faced by various stakeholders on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, the timeline has been extended which will ease compliance.Also Read - Sonu Sood Once Praised by BJP, Now Considered Tax Evader: Shiv Sena on IT Raids at Actor's Properties

"Time limit for intimation of Aadhaar number to the Income tax Department for linking of PAN with Aadhaar has been extended from 30th September, 2021 to 31st March, 2022," it said.

Apart from this, the CBDT also extended the due date for completion of penalty proceedings under the I-T Act from September 30, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

Moreover, the time limit for issuance of notice and passing of order by the Adjudicating Authority under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 has been extended to March 2022.

Here’s how to link PAN with Aadhaar Via SMS

People can easily link PAN with Aadhaar by sending an SMS to 567678 or 56161.

To link the PAN with the Aadhaar number, the taxpayer needs to send an SMS by typing UIDPAN<space><12 digit Aadhaar><space><10 digit PAN>.

Here’s how to link PAN with Aadhaar Via website