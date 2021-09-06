PAN-Aadhaar Link Deadline: SBI customers alert! If you’re are a customer of the State Bank of India (SBI) then you might want to read this. SBI has been reminding its customers to link their Permanent Account Number (PAN) with their Aadhaar Card as failing to do so will result in the suspension of banking facilities. accountAlso Read - Chhattisgarh Launches 'Single Window' Clearance to Assist Villagers in Naxal-Hit Bastar Region

"We advise our customers to link their PAN with Aadhaar to avoid any inconvenience and continue enjoying a seamless banking service. If not linked, PAN will be rendered inoperative or inactive and cannot be quoted for conducting specified transactions," an official tweet of the SBI read.

Not just SBI but private banks like HDFC and ICICI bank have also urged their customers to complete the PAN-Aadhaar linking before September 30.

How to link PAN with Aadhaar Card

Here is a simple step-by-step guide:

Visit the Income Tax e-filing portal 2.0 (click here)

Scroll down on the homepage to find the ‘Link Aadhaar’ option, click on it

Fill in the required details like PAN number, Aadhaar Number, Name as per Aadhaar and Mobile Number

Tick the box that reads “I agree to validate my Aadhaar details”

Enter the six-digit OTP received on the registered mobile number

Hit ‘Validate’

A pop-up message will show up on the screen stating that your link PAN with the Aadhaar request has been submitted

IMPORTANT NOTE: The PAN-Aadhaar linkage will depend on the verification of your name, date of birth, and gender on PAN against specifications on your Aadhaar card. Details in both ID proofs must be identical.