New Delhi: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the last date for income tax return (ITR) filing and the due date for the Permanent Account Number (PAN)-Aadhaar link. However, taxpayers must be aware of the important dates and make sure that they do the needful by the extended deadline.
"CBDT had further extended the due dates for filing of ITRs & Audit Reports for the AY 2021-22 in view of the difficulties reported by taxpayers in filing of ITRs etc. Here is a quick look at the due dates extended vide CBDT Circular No. 17/2021 dated 09.09.2021," Income Tax India tweeted.
"In view of the difficulties being faced by the taxpayers, the Central Govt has extended certain timelines. CBDT Notification No. 113 of 2021 in S.O. 3814(E) dated 17th September, 2021 issued which is available on http://incometaxindia.gov.in," Income Tax Department tweeted.
Aadhaar PAN Link Last Date, Income Tax Return ITR Filing Due Dates
- The last date for Aadhaar-PAN linking was September 30, 2021. The due date has now been extended till March 31, 2022.
- Meanwhile, the due date for completion of penalty proceedings under the Act has also been extended from September 30, 2021 to March 31, 2022.
- Income Taxpayers must remember the last date of furnishing of ITR for Assessment Year (AY) 2021-22 (Individuals and non-audit cases) till December 31, 2021.
- The due date of furnishing of Income Tax return for AY 2021-22 (Companies and Audit cases, excluding TP cases) has been extended till February 15, 2022.
- The last date of ITR of the AY 2021-22 (TP cases) has been extended till February 28, 2022.
- The due date for furnishing of report of Audit for the pervious year 2020-21 has been extended till January 15, 2022.
- The last date of furnishing report from an accountant by persons entering into international transaction or specified domestic transaction for the previous year 2020-21 has been extended January 31, 2022.
- The due date of furnishing of belated or revised ITR for the AY 2021-22 has been extended till March 31, 2022.