PAN Card Update: PAN To Become Inoperative If Not Linked To Aadhaar Before This Date

PAN Card Update: Once the PAN card holders miss this deadline, the 10-digit unique alphanumeric number will become inoperative.

The Income Tax Department has made it mandatory to link the PAN card with Aadhaar.

PAN Card Update: Attention PAN card holders, you need to link your PAN with Aadhaar Card before March 31, 2023. Otherwise, you will not be able to use the same from April 1, 2023. Once the PAN card holders miss this deadline, the 10-digit unique alphanumeric number will become inoperative.

In this regard, the Income Tax Department has made it mandatory to link the PAN card with Aadhaar. According to the Income Tax Department advisory, if the two identification cards are not linked before March 31, 2023, the PAN card will become inoperative. And then, the users will be restricted from filing the income-tax return or accessing PAN-related services.

“It is mandatory. Don’t delay, link it today! As per the I-T Act, it is mandatory for all PAN-holders who do not fall under the exempt category, to link their permanent account numbers (PAN) with Aadhaar before March 31, 2023. From April 1, 2023, the unlinked PAN shall become inoperative,” reads the public advisory issued by the I-T Department.

What happens if PAN becomes inoperative?

If the PAN card becomes inoperative, an individual shall be liable to all the consequences under the I-T Act and will have to suffer a number of implications.

If PAN becomes inoperative, then the card holders will not be able to file I-T returns.

On the other hand, the pending returns will also become difficulty for income taxpayers as returns will not get processed.

How to link PAN card with Aadhaar card

Visit the official website of the Income Tax Department of India: incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

Register your ID if not already done.

Login into the portal using your User ID, password and date of the birth date. The user’s ID to log in will be your PAN (Permanent Account Number).

You will see a pop-up window prompting you to link your PAN with Aadhaar.

To link go to ‘Profile Settings’ on the Menu bar and click on ‘Link Aadhaar’ on the homepage.

Enter your PAN number, Aadhaar number, and your name as mentioned in your Aadhaar card.

Check the “I have only year of birth in Aadhaar card” box if applicable.

Enter the Captcha code displayed on the screen to verify.

Click on the “Link Aadhaar” button.

If the details entered by you match your PAN and Aadhaar records. If your details match click on the “link now” button. Your PAN card will be successfully linked with your Aadhaar card.

