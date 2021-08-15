PAN Card Application Online: Lost your PAN card? Need to apply for a fresh one but dreading that long queue at the government office? Well, now you don’t need to worry anymore as the Income Tax department has made it much easier to get all your necessary documents, including PAN card registration, done online. In fact, those who have an Aadhaar Card can apply for PAN through their registered mobile number and get their instant PAN or e-PAN card in under 10 minutes.Also Read - PAN Aadhaar Link Status Check Online, Last Date

Similarly, verifying your PAN optionis even easier. All one needs to do is visit https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/, search for ‘Verify Your PAN’ link on the homepage, click on the option and enter your PAN details like date of birth, mobile number and name. Once you verify it, you can easily download the PDF copy of PAN, i.e., e-PAN card from the website. Also Read - Pan Aadhaar Link: SBI Issues Direct Link For Customers; Check Here

Step-by-step Guide to Apply for e-PAN:

Step 1: Visit the Income Tax department portal- https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/ Also Read - SBI Customer Alert: Update These Documents Soon to Enjoy Hassle-free Banking Services

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the option to Apply for e-PAN

Step 3: On the new page, select the option that reads ‘Get New e-PAN’

Step 4: Fill in the required details like Aadhaar number, mobile number and date of birth

Step 5: Generate OTP

Step 6: You will get an OTP on the registered mobile number, enter it and hit submit.

How to check the status of e-PAN:

Step 1: Go to the official website, as mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the e-PAN related tab

Step 3: On the new page, select the option that reads ‘Check Status/ Download PAN’

Step 4: Enter your Aadhaar number and verify it with OTP sent to the registered mobile number

Step 5: Your PAN status will be on your screen. If it is ready, you’ll get a download option for the e-PAN card.