New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) has advised its customers to link their PAN with Aadhaar. SBI customers must link permanent account number (PAN) with Aadhaar to avoid any inconvenience and can avail seamless banking services.Also Read - IBPS RRB Recruitment 2021: Exams to be Held in 13 Local Languages Including Hindi, English | Details Here

SBI says linking of PAN with Aadhaar is mandatory. “We advise our customers to link their PAN with Aadhaar to avoid any inconvenience and continue enjoying a seamless banking service,” State Bank of India said. If SBI customers fail to link PAN with Aadhaar then that particular permanent account number will be rendered inoperative or inactive. Once your PAN is rendered inoperative or inactive, it can not be quoted for conducting specified transactions. The last date for linking PAN with Aadhaar is September 30. You need to link it soon to avoid any inconvenience, SBI said. You need to go to www.incometax.gov.in and click on the ‘Link Aadhaar’ tile, State Bank of India said.

We advise our customers to link their PAN with Aadhaar to avoid any inconvenience and continue enjoying a seamless banking service.#ImportantNotice #AadhaarLinking #Pancard #AadhaarCard pic.twitter.com/p4FQJaqOf7 — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) July 16, 2021

Also Read - Disha Parmar is Elegance Personified in Red And Gold Lehenga by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla