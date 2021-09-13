New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) and Punjab National Bank (PNB) have important announcements for their customers. Account holders of the two of the largest public sector banks in the country need to complete two mandatory procedures respectively to avail uninterrupted banking services.Also Read - Shiddat Trailer: Sunny Kaushal-Radhika Madan Are All Set to Make You Believe in ‘Shiddat Wala Pyaar’ - Watch

“We advise our customers to link their PAN with Aadhaar to avoid any inconvenience and continue enjoying a seamless banking service,” SBI tweeted.

Linking of PAN with Aadhaar is mandatory. If not linked, PAN will be rendered inoperative or inactive and can’t be quoted for conducting specified transactions, SBI stated.

You need to go to www.incometax.gov.in and click on the “Link Aadhaar” section.

The last date to link PAN with Aadhaar is September 30, 2021.

We advise our customers to link their PAN with Aadhaar to avoid any inconvenience and continue enjoying a seamless banking service.#ImportantNotice #AadhaarLinking #Pancard #AadhaarCard pic.twitter.com/bVGDbbYajX — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) September 10, 2021

Also Read - JEE Advanced 2021 Registrations Likely Today: Key Points Students IIT Aspirants Should Keep in Mind

PNB has stated that old chque books of eOBC and eUNI are going to be discontinued from October 1, 2021.

“Please replace your old cheque book of eOBC and eUNI with PNB cheque book with updated PNB IFSC and MICR. Get your new cheque book from your branch or apply through ATM/IBS/PNB One,” PNB said in a statement.

All the customers are requested to use new PNB Cheque Book with updated PNB IFSC and MICR only from now onwards to avoid ant transactional inconvenience. Please contact our toll-free numb er 1800-180-2222 for any assistance or query, PNB stated.

Take note & apply for your new cheque book through👇 ➡️ ATM

➡️ Internet Banking

➡️ PNB One

➡️ Branch pic.twitter.com/OEmRM1x6j0 — Punjab National Bank (@pnbindia) September 8, 2021

Also Read - Ramiz Raja Formally Elected Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board