New Delhi: PAN Aadhaar link last date is nearing. One must complete the Pan Aadhaar link process if she or he hasn't done yet. Pan Aadhaar link online process is very easy and can be done by following a few simple steps.
Pan Aadhaar link Status Online Website Link Last Date
- First, you need to go to https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/ .
- After that you need to go to ‘Our Services’ and click on Link Aadhaar with PAN.
- Once you click you will be redirected to a separate page.
- On that page, you need to go to “Link Aadhaar”.
- You need to enter details such as PAN, Aadhaar Number, Name as per Aadhaar, and Mobile Number.
- You need tick against “I have only year of birth in Aadhaar card” and “I agree to validate my Aadhaar details”.
- You need to click on “Link Aadhaar”.
- To check Pan Aadhaar Link status, you need to go to https://eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices/#/pre-login/link-aadhaar-status
- You need to go to Link Aadhaar Status.
- You need to enter ten-digit alphanumeric Permanent Account Number (PAN).
- You also need to enter 12-digit Aadhaar number.
- You need to click on “View Link Aadhaar Status”.
- PAN Aadhaar link last date is September 30, 2021.
- If PAN is not linked with Aadhaar, then PAN will be rendered inoperative or inactive and can’t be quoted for conducting specified transactions.