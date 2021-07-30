New Delhi: Aadhaar-PAN link last date is nearing. Now, the country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has an advise for its customers. SBI has advised its customers to link their PAN with Aadhaar to avoid any inconvenience and continue enjoying a seamless banking service.Also Read - Good News: I-T Compliance Deadlines Extended; Tax on Employee's COVID Treatment Exempted

Pan Aadhaar Link Online Last Date

Linking Permanent Account N​umber (PAN) with Aadhaar is mandatory, SBI says.

In a message for its customers, SBI has stated that if Permanent Account N​umber is not linked with Aadhaar, PAN will be rendered inoperative or inactive and can not be quoted for conducting specified transactions, State Bank of India says.

SBI has stated that customers can link their PAN with Aadhaar online by visiting Income Tax India website.

All they need to do is that, visit www.incometax.gov.in and click on the “Link Aadhaar” Title.

The last date for Aadhaar PAN link is September 30, 2021.

Link it soon to avoid any inconvenience, says SBI.

We advise our customers to link their PAN with Aadhaar to avoid any inconvenience and continue enjoying a seamless banking service.#ImportantNotice #AadhaarLinking #Pancard #AadhaarCard pic.twitter.com/IEjjskvu1W — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) July 30, 2021

