New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) customers must avoid inconvenience and continue enjoying a seamless banking service after September 30. To avail uninterrupted banking services, SBI account holders need to link Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar. "We advise our customers to link their PAN with Aadhaar to avoid any inconvenience and continue enjoying a seamless banking service," SBI tweeted.

Linking of PAN with Aadhaar is mandatory. if not linked, PAN will be rendered inoperative or inactive and can not be quoted for conducting specified transactions, SBI stated.

PAN Aadhaar Link Online Last Date – Step-By-Step Guide

The last date is September 30, 2021. Link it soon to avoid any inconvenience, SBI stated.

You need to go to www.incometax.gov.in and click on the “Link Aadhaar” tile.

You need to enter PAN details, Aadhaar Number, Name as per Aadhaar, and Mobile Number.

You need to acknowledge “I have only year of birth in Aadhaar card” and “I agree to validate my Aadhaar details”.

After entering all the details, you need to click on “Link Aadhaar”.

Please note that Name, Date of Birth and Gender as per PAN will be validated against your Aadhaar Details.

Please ensure that ‘Aadhaar Number’ and ‘Name as per Aadhaar’ is exactly the same as printed on your Aadhaar card.

PAN Aadhaar Link Status