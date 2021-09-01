New Delhi: The mandatory PAN-Aadhaar link, another hike in Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) gas cylinder prices, and Aadhaar-Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) linking are some of the key things that one must know as the month of September commences today. There are some changes and deadline that need to be followed.Also Read - Hair Fall Solutions: What to do if You Are Experiencing Hair Loss Despite Oiling Everyday?

LPG Gas Cylinder Price

Petroleum companies today hiked the domestic LPG gas price by Rs 25 per cylinder. With this hike, a non-subsidized 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi will cost Rs 884.50. The Price of 19-kg commercial cylinder has also been increased by Rs 75. The commercial cooking gas cylinder will cost Rs 1,693 in Delhi. These new rates are effective from today, i.e., September 1. Also Read - Sunny Leone Takes a Dip Into The Blue In Hot Blue Bikini As She Vacays In Maldives | See Bold Pics

PAN Aadhaar Link Online Last Date

State Bank of India (SBI) has advised its customers to link their Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar to avoid any inconvenience and continue enjoying a seamless banking service. One can visit www.incometax.gov.in to link Aadhaar with PAN. The last date for linking PAN and Aadhaar is September 30, 2021.

Aadhaar PF Linking

Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) scheme members need to link their Aadhaar number with the Universal Account Number (UAN) provided to each employee. The Aadhaar-UAN link is required to receive employers’ contributions in provident fund (PF).

Cheque Clearing Process, New Rules in India

Reserve Bank of India announced a Positive Pay System for cheque clearance in 2020. Axis Bank is adopting the new norms from September 1. Customers, who want to issue high-value cheques, are now required to inform banks before doing so.

GST Payment Rules

Goods and services tax (GST) new rules are here. According to Goods and Service Tax Network (GSTN), if you want to file GSTR-1, you need to do everything according to Rule-59(6) of the Central GST Rule.