Home

Business

PAN-Aadhaar Linking Date Extended: Know How to Check Status Online Here

PAN-Aadhaar Linking Date Extended: Know How to Check Status Online Here

CBDT has extended the deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar for the fifth time on Tuesday. "Notification to this effect is being issued separately," it further added.

PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline extended till June 30, 2023: CBDT

New Delhi: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Tuesday has extended the last date to link Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar to June 30, 2023. CBDT released a notice and said, “In order to provide some more time to the taxpayers, the date for linking PAN and Aadhaar has been extended to 30th June 2023, whereby persons can intimate their Aadhaar to the prescribed authority for Aadhaar-PAN linking without facing repercussions.”

CBDT has extended the deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar for the fifth time on Tuesday. “Notification to this effect is being issued separately,” it further added.

You may like to read

Who has to link PAN with Aadhaar?

“Under the provisions of the Income-tax Act, 1961(the ‘Act’) every person who has been allotted a PAN as of 1st July 2017 and is eligible to obtain an Aadhaar Number, is required to intimate his Aadhaar to the prescribed authority on or before 31st March 2023, on payment of a prescribed fee,” said CBDT.

“Failure to do so shall attract certain repercussions under the Act w.e.f. 1st April 2023. The date for intimating Aadhaar to the prescribed authority for the purpose of linking PAN and Aadhaar has now been extended to 30th June 2023,” it added.

How to check Aadhar-PAN Card link status online?

For the convenience of the taxpayers, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the status of Aadhaar-PAN linking.

Visit the official website of the income tax department

Click Quick Links, then Link Aadhaar Status

Enter PAN and Aadhaar numbers

After the server checks the status, a pop-up message will be displayed.

If Aadhaar and PAN are linked, the message will read: “Your PAN is already linked to given Aadhaar”.

If the two documents are not linked, following message will appear on the screen: “PAN not linked with Aadhaar. Please click on ‘Link Aadhaar’ to link your Aadhaar with PAN”.

In case the Aadhaar-PAN link is in progress, the taxpayer will see following message: “Your Aadhaar-PAN linking request has been sent to UIDAI for validation. Please check the status later by clicking on ‘Link Aadhaar Status’ link on Home Page.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.