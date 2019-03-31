New Delhi: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Sunday extended the deadline for linking Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar by six months till September 30. Further, with effect from April 1, it is mandatory to quote and link Aadhaar number while filing income tax returns (ITRs).

Notably, this is the sixth time the government has extended the deadline for individuals to link their PAN to Aadhaar. The earlier deadline was March 31.

“….now the cut-off date for intimating the Aadhaar number and linking PAN with Aadhaar is September 30, 2019, unless specifically exempted,” the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

The CBDT said there were reports that those PANs which are not linked with Aadhaar number by March 31 may be invalidated, following which the matter was considered by the government and the date extended till September 30.

The Supreme Court on June 9 made mandatory the linking of the Aadhar card and PAN card. The court had said that Parliament was within its right to frame such a law and all those people who already have the number must link their PAN cards with Aadhar card.

Step by step guide to link PAN card to Aadhaar Card:

• Log in to the website of the Income Tax Department: incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

• Register and go to Profile Setting on the dashboard’s menu bar to click on the “Link Aadhar” option.

• Details such as name date of birth and gender should already be keyed in according to details submitted at the time of registration.

• Enter your Aadhaar card number and captcha code and click on the “Link now” button- provided all the details match.

• A pop-up message will show up to inform you if Aadhaar and PAN card have been successfully linked.