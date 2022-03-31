“CBDT amends Income Tax Rules,1962 for prescribing fee u/s 234H of IT Act,1961. The window of opportunity provided to taxpayers upto 31st March 2023, vide Notification No. 17/2022 dt 29/03/2022 for intimating Aadhaar on payment of a certain fee. Circular No. 7/2022 dt 30/3/2022 issued”, Income Tax India said. Also Read - Link PAN Card With Aadhaar by March 31, Or Pay Penalty: Income Tax Department Warns Taxpayers

PAN-Aadhaar Linking: 5 Things Taxpayers Must Know