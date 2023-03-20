Home

PAN-Aadhaar Linking Deadline To End in Next 10 Days: Here’s How to Link Both Documents Online

PAN-Aadhaar Linking: If PAN is not linked with Aadhaar, then the pending returns will not be processed, and refunds will not be issued to inoperative PANs.

If one is not able to link these two documents before the deadline, their PAN will become inoperative.

PAN-Aadhaar Linking Latest Update: The Central government has made linking Aadhaar with PAN card mandatory for everyone. The last date to link PAN and Aadhaar cards is March 31, 2023. Earlier, this was fixed for March 31, 2022, but later the deadline got extended. If one is not able to link these two documents before the deadline, their PAN will become inoperative. However, the users will have to pay a fine of Rs 1,000 while linking the two cards before March 31, 2023.

If PAN is not linked with Aadhaar, then the pending returns will not be processed, and refunds will not be issued to inoperative PANs. Moreover, the users will no longer be able to use PAN to file Income Tax Returns.

The users who are looking to link their PAN with their Aadhaar between July 2022 to March 2023 can do so by paying a fee of Rs 1,000 through e-Pay Tax functionality or through Protean (NSDL).

PAN-Aadhaar Linking: How to check if both documents are linked

Visit the official e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department (https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/).

Click on “Link Aadhaar Status” under the “Quick Links”.

Enter the PAN and Aadhaar number and click “View Link Aadhaar Status”.

If your Aadhaar and PAN are not linked, a pop-up menu on the screen will show “PAN not linked with Aadhaar. Please click on the “Link Aadhaar” link to link your Aadhaar with PAN.”

If the cards are linked, the message will say, “Your Aadhaar is linked with PAN”.

How to Link PAN with Aadhaar: Step-by-step guide here

Visit the Income Tax e-Filing portal (incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in).

Click on the “Link Aadhaar” option.

Enter your PAN, Aadhaar number, and name as per Aadhaar in the relevant fields.

Verify the details and submit.

Upon successful linking, a confirmation message will be displayed on the screen, and an OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number.

