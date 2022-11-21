Missed Aadhaar-PAN Linking? Not Just Hefty Fine, Your Card May Also Get Deleted From Next Year

New Delhi: If you have a PAN card and you are yet to link it with your Aadhaar Card, this news is for you. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has ruled that Permanent Account Number (PAN) will become inoperative after March 2023 if the cardholder fails to link with the Aadhaar Card before March 2023.

Further, those who have not linked to their Aadhaar by March 31, 2022, could be slapped with a fine of Rs 1000. Such cardholders, however, will be allowed to use the PAN Card till the time it goes inoperative in 2023.

The deadline for linking the PAN card with the Aadhaar card has been extended by the income tax department several times. The current last date to link the crucial documents was March 31, 2022.

The Income tax department issued a warning on Twitter for all those who are yet to link their PAN Cards with Aadhaar.

आयकर अधिनियम, 1961 के अनुसार, पैन को आधार से लिंक करने की अंतिम तिथि, उन सभी पैन धारकों के लिए जो छूट की श्रेणी में नहीं आते हैं, 31.3.2023 है। पैन को आधार से लिंक न करने पर पैन निष्क्रिय हो जाएगा।

देर न करें, आज ही लिंक करें! pic.twitter.com/mrtqP7nqNL — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) November 18, 2022

CBDT said that individuals who have been “allotted a PAN Card as of 1st July 2017, and is eligible to obtain Aadhaar Number, is required to intimate his Aadhaar to the prescribed authority on or before 31st March 2022.”

“On failure to do so, his PAN shall become inoperative and all procedures in which PAN is required shall be halted. The PAN can be made operative again upon intimation of Aadhaar to the prescribed authority after payment of a prescribed fee,” the department added.

PAN and Aadhar can be linked till 31 March 2023.

How to link PAN with Aadhar card?

Log on to the official website of Income Tax Go to the Quick Link section and click on Link Aadhar A new window will appear, enter your Aadhar details, PAN and mobile number. Select the option of ‘I validate my Aadhar details’ You will receive an OTP on your registered number. Fill it in and click on ‘Validate.’ After paying the fine your PAN will be linked to your Aadhar.

Note: Your PAN will not be linked to your Aadhar without paying the fine.