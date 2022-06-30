Aadhaar-PAN Linking Last Date: The deadline to link PAN-Aadhaar without paying more penalties will end on June 30, Thursday. Those who are yet to link their Permanent Account Number (PAN) with a 12-digit unique identity number or Aadhaar number are advised to do so. Failure of this will result in a double penalty of ₹1,000 from July 1, 2022 onwards.Also Read - Link Aadhaar Card With PAN Card : You Will Not Be Able to Avail These Govt Services If PAN Becomes Inoperative - Full List Here
PAN-Aadhaar Linking: A Step By Step Guide To Link Aadhaar Card With PAN Card
- Go to the Income Tax e-filing portal – https://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/
- Register with your details on it. PAN (Permanent Account Number) will be the user ID.
- Now, log in using the User ID, password and date of birth.
- A pop-up window will appear, prompting you to link your PAN with Aadhaar.
- If the window does not appear, go to ‘Profile Settings’ on the Menu bar and click on ‘Link Aadhaar’.
- Details such as name date of birth and gender will already be mentioned as per the PAN details.
- Just verify the PAN details on the screen with the ones mentioned on your Aadhaar.
- Enter your Aadhaar number and click on the “link now” button.
- The Aadhar Card will be linked to the PAN card and the message will be reflected on the screen.
Other methods to link PAN-Aadhar
- Visit the following websites for the linking process- https://www.utiitsl.com/ and https://www.egov-nsdl.co.in/
- Via SMS: Type UIDPAN<12 digit Aadhaar><10 digit PAN> and sent to 567678 or 56161.
- Visit nearby PAN service centres: You can also link your PAN-Aadhaar manually by visiting the nearby PAN service centre.
- You need to fill a form named ‘Annexure-I’ and submit along with a copy of the PAN card and Aadhaar card. This will be a paid service.
If you are linking your PAN with Aadhaar today, they you will have to pay Rs 500 only. In a circular, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had said delayed intimation of Aadhaar will attract a late fee of Rs 500 in cases where it is linked within the next 3 months or by June 30, 2022. Thereafter, Rs 1,000 would have to be paid by taxpayers as a penalty.
Furthermore, the tax department added that not linking PAN with Aadhaar will lead to PAN becoming inoperative and it can be re-operationalised on payment of penalty.