Aadhaar-PAN Linking Last Date: The deadline to link PAN-Aadhaar without paying more penalties will end on June 30, Thursday. Those who are yet to link their Permanent Account Number (PAN) with a 12-digit unique identity number or Aadhaar number are advised to do so. Failure of this will result in a double penalty of ₹1,000 from July 1, 2022 onwards.

PAN-Aadhaar Linking: A Step By Step Guide To Link Aadhaar Card With PAN Card

Go to the Income Tax e-filing portal – https://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/

Register with your details on it. PAN (Permanent Account Number) will be the user ID.

Now, log in using the User ID, password and date of birth.

A pop-up window will appear, prompting you to link your PAN with Aadhaar.

If the window does not appear, go to ‘Profile Settings’ on the Menu bar and click on ‘Link Aadhaar’.

Details such as name date of birth and gender will already be mentioned as per the PAN details.

Just verify the PAN details on the screen with the ones mentioned on your Aadhaar.

Enter your Aadhaar number and click on the “link now” button.

The Aadhar Card will be linked to the PAN card and the message will be reflected on the screen. Other methods to link PAN-Aadhar Visit the following websites for the linking process- https://www.utiitsl.com/ and https://www.egov-nsdl.co.in/

Via SMS: Type UIDPAN<12 digit Aadhaar><10 digit PAN> and sent to 567678 or 56161.

Visit nearby PAN service centres: You can also link your PAN-Aadhaar manually by visiting the nearby PAN service centre.

You need to fill a form named ‘Annexure-I’ and submit along with a copy of the PAN card and Aadhaar card. This will be a paid service.

If you are linking your PAN with Aadhaar today, they you will have to pay Rs 500 only. In a circular, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had said delayed intimation of Aadhaar will attract a late fee of Rs 500 in cases where it is linked within the next 3 months or by June 30, 2022. Thereafter, Rs 1,000 would have to be paid by taxpayers as a penalty.

Furthermore, the tax department added that not linking PAN with Aadhaar will lead to PAN becoming inoperative and it can be re-operationalised on payment of penalty.