PAN-Aadhaar Linking Latest Update: Even as the deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar has been extended, it will become inoperative if not linked within the new deadline of March 31, 2023. Once the permanent account number (PAN) becomes inoperative, you will not be able to get certain key government services. The matter of linking PAN with Aadhaar started by the government after instances came to the notice of the income tax department that multiple permanent account numbers (PANs) have been allotted to single individual or one PAN has been allotted to more than one person.

In a statement, the finance ministry had last week said that till March 31, 2023, the PAN of the assessees who have not intimated their Aadhaar, will continue to be functional for the procedures under the Act, like furnishing of return of income, processing of refunds, etc."

The finance ministry had on March 30 said, "After March 31, 2023, the PAN of taxpayers who fail to intimate their Aadhaar, as required, shall become inoperative and all the consequences under the Act (Income Tax Act, 1961) for not furnishing, intimating or quoting the PAN shall apply to such taxpayers."

These Services To Be Affected If PAN Not Linked with Aadhaar:

People will not be able to file their income tax returns using the inoperative PAN.

Moreover, the pending ITR will not be processed.

Pending refunds also cannot be issued to inoperative PAN.

Pending proceedings in the case of defective returns cannot be completed.

Income tax will be deducted at a higher rate as PAN becomes inoperative

Penalty will be imposed for not linking PAN with Aadhaar

In a notification, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had last week said those who have not linked their Aadhaar and PAN numbers so far will have to pay a penalty of Rs 500 if done within three months and Rs 1,000 if done beyond that. However, the PAN will remain operative for the time being even if not being linked to Aadhaar.