PAN-Aadhaar Linking Latest Update: Even as the deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar Card ends tomorrow, March 31, 2023, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Wednesday night issued a fresh notification saying PAN, not linked to Aadhaar, would become “inoperative” after March 31, 2023.Also Read - Link PAN Card With Aadhaar by March 31, Or Pay Penalty: Income Tax Department Warns Taxpayers

Earlier in the day, the Income Tax Department in a notification said that non-linking of PAN with Aadhaar by March 31 would attract penalty of up to Rs 1,000, but such PAN will remain functional for one more year till March 2023, for filing ITR, claiming refunds and other I-T procedures. Also Read - Interest on Provident Fund Likely to be Taxed From April 1: Check New Guidelines

Earlier, the CBDT had extended the deadline for linking Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar many times and the last date now is March 31, 2022. Also Read - Income Tax Recruitment 2022: Apply For 24 Posts at incometaxindia.gov.in| Check Last Date, Age Limit Here

Copy of the notification:

As per a circular issued by CBDT on Wednesday, PAN, not linked to Aadhaar, would become “inoperative” after March 31, 2023. The CBDT further said those taxpayers who link their PAN with biometric Aadhaar by June 30, 2022, would be required to pay late fees of Rs 500. Beyond that, the penalty would rise to Rs 1,000.

In order to mitigate the inconvenience to taxpayers, as per notification dated March 29, 2022, a window of opportunity has been provided to taxpayers up to March 31, 2023 to intimate their Aadhaar to the prescribed authority for Aadhaar-PAN linking without facing repercussions, the CBDT said, adding such intimation would have to be accompanied by late fees.

“However, till 31st March, 2023 the PAN of the assessees who have not intimated their Aadhaar, will continue to be functional for the procedures under the Act, like furnishing of return of income, processing of refunds etc,” the CBDT statement said.

The CBDT said after March 31, 2023, the PAN of taxpayers who fail to intimate their Aadhaar, as required, shall become inoperative and all the consequences under the Act for not furnishing, intimating or quoting the PAN shall apply to such taxpayers.

The government data stated that till January 24, 2022, more than 43.34 crore PANs have been linked with Aadhaar and over 131 crore Aadhaar cards have been issued so far.