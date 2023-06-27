By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Can’t Link PAN With Aadhaar As Name, BOB Or Gender Doesn’t Match? Here’s What You Can Do
Effective from 1st July 2017, it is mandatory to quote Aadhaar for the filing of IT Returns and also linking Aadhaar with PAN. However, many taxpayers were unable to link their Aadhaar with their PAN. Here's how to resolve this issue.
PAN-Aadhaar Linking: The last date to link PAN and Aadhaar card is June 30, 2023. To link PAN with Aadhaar your demographic details such as name, gender, and date of birth must be the same in both documents. A demographics mismatch in the PAN-Aadhaar linking process occurs when there are discrepancies in the personal details provided on both cards. These discrepancies can include errors in spelling of names, variations in the date of birth, or changes in gender information.
The Income Tax Department of India recently, cautioned PAN card holders that demographic mismatch could happen for a few reasons and prevent the linkage of Aadhaar and PAN from succeeding. The tweet said, “While linking PAN with Aadhaar, demographic mismatch may occur due to the following reasons:
Kind Attention PAN holders!
While linking PAN with Aadhaar, demographic mismatch may occur due to mismatch in:
To further facilitate smooth linking of PAN & Aadhaar, in case of any demographic mismatch, biometric-based authentication has… pic.twitter.com/UQuFnjda38
— Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) June 24, 2023
How To Link PAN with Aadhaar?
Here are the steps on how to link your PAN with your Aadhaar card online:
- Go to the Income Tax e-filing portal.
- Click on the “Link Aadhaar” tab.
- Enter your PAN and Aadhaar number.
- Click on the “Validate” button.Enter your name, date of birth, and mobile number as mentioned in your Aadhaar card.
- Click on the “Link Aadhaar” button.
- Enter the OTP that you will receive on your mobile number.
- Click on the “Validate” button.
- Your PAN will be linked with your Aadhaar successfully.
How to change the name, phone number, and DOB in the PAN card
- Step 1: Visit NSDL Online by clicking here: https://www.onlineservices.nsdl.com/paam/endUserRegisterContact.html
- Step 2: Select the ‘PAN correction’ option from the ‘application type’ dropdown and fill out your details.
- Step 3: Enter the Captcha code and then click Submit
- Step 4: You will get a message along with a token number
- Step 5: Click on Continue with PAN Application Form. You will be redirected to the Online PAN application page.
- Step 6: Check your information in the preview form, make any necessary changes, and then proceed to payment.
What will happen if your PAN card is treated as invalid?
TDS will be deducted at a flat rate in many cases. You are unable to file an IT return and pay the dues or claim the tax refund. You will not be able to acquire or sell the property or a motor car, open a bank or Demat account, purchase mutual fund units or debentures or bonds exceeding Rs.50,000, or pay life insurance premium exceeding Rs.50,000 without submitting Form No.60. Because, for all these transactions, PAN is mandatory.
How to link Aadhaar with PAN using SMS facility?
Note-Use this facility when the name in Aadhaar and PAN are identical. Also, the number registered with Aadhaar and IT Portal must be the same.
- You have to send an SMS to 567678 or 56161 in the following format.
- UIDPAN<Space><12 digit Aadhaar No.><Space><10 Digit PAN No.>
- Example SMS to 567678 or 56161 as below.
- UIDPAN 111111222233 AAAPT8888H
As per ITD guidelines,’Request for New PAN Card or/and Changes or Correction in PAN Data’ application is presently to be used only for update/correction in PAN database.
As per provisions of Section 272B of the Income Tax Act., 1961, a penalty of ₹ 10,000 can be levied on possession of more than one PAN.
