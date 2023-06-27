Can’t Link PAN With Aadhaar As Name, BOB Or Gender Doesn’t Match? Here’s What You Can Do

To further facilitate smooth linking of PAN & Aadhaar, in case of any demographic mismatch, biometric-based authentication has been provided and can be availed at dedicated centers of PAN Service Providers (Protean & UTIITSL).

Kind Attention PAN holders! While linking PAN with Aadhaar, demographic mismatch may occur due to mismatch in:

• Name

• Date of Birth

• Gender To further facilitate smooth linking of PAN & Aadhaar, in case of any demographic mismatch, biometric-based authentication has… pic.twitter.com/UQuFnjda38 — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) June 24, 2023

How To Link PAN with Aadhaar?

Here are the steps on how to link your PAN with your Aadhaar card online:

Go to the Income Tax e-filing portal.

Click on the “Link Aadhaar” tab.

Enter your PAN and Aadhaar number.

Click on the “Validate” button.Enter your name, date of birth, and mobile number as mentioned in your Aadhaar card.

Click on the “Link Aadhaar” button.

Enter the OTP that you will receive on your mobile number.

Click on the “Validate” button.

Your PAN will be linked with your Aadhaar successfully.

How to change the name, phone number, and DOB in the PAN card

Step 1: Visit NSDL Online by clicking here: https://www.onlineservices.nsdl.com/paam/endUserRegisterContact.html

Visit NSDL Online by clicking here: Step 2: Select the ‘PAN correction’ option from the ‘application type’ dropdown and fill out your details.

Select the ‘PAN correction’ option from the ‘application type’ dropdown and fill out your details. Step 3: Enter the Captcha code and then click Submit

Enter the Captcha code and then click Submit Step 4: You will get a message along with a token number

You will get a message along with a token number Step 5: Click on Continue with PAN Application Form. You will be redirected to the Online PAN application page.

Click on Continue with PAN Application Form. You will be redirected to the Online PAN application page. Step 6: Check your information in the preview form, make any necessary changes, and then proceed to payment.

What will happen if your PAN card is treated as invalid?

TDS will be deducted at a flat rate in many cases. You are unable to file an IT return and pay the dues or claim the tax refund. You will not be able to acquire or sell the property or a motor car, open a bank or Demat account, purchase mutual fund units or debentures or bonds exceeding Rs.50,000, or pay life insurance premium exceeding Rs.50,000 without submitting Form No.60. Because, for all these transactions, PAN is mandatory.

How to link Aadhaar with PAN using SMS facility?

Note-Use this facility when the name in Aadhaar and PAN are identical. Also, the number registered with Aadhaar and IT Portal must be the same.

You have to send an SMS to 567678 or 56161 in the following format.

UIDPAN<Space><12 digit Aadhaar No.><Space><10 Digit PAN No.>

Example SMS to 567678 or 56161 as below.

UIDPAN 111111222233 AAAPT8888H

As per ITD guidelines,’Request for New PAN Card or/and Changes or Correction in PAN Data’ application is presently to be used only for update/correction in PAN database.

As per provisions of Section 272B of the Income Tax Act., 1961, a penalty of ₹ 10,000 can be levied on possession of more than one PAN.