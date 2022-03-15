PAN Aadhaar Link: The last date to link your PAN and Aadhaar Card has been fixed at March 31, 2022, by the government of India. If you do not link these cards by the last date, you may be subjected to a number of penalties. For one, your PAN Card will become inoperative.Also Read - Former NSE MD And CEO Chitra Ramkrishna Sent To 14-Days Judicial Custody, No VIP Treatment

PAN Card is necessary to conduct financial transactions like opening a new bank account, investing in the share market etc. Also, it is mandatory to quote your PAN card while applying for an Income Tax return and for interest payment. Also Read - Post Office Account Holders Alert! No Cash Payment Of Interest On THESE Accounts From April 1, 2022

If you do not link your PAN and Aadhaar card, your PAN card cannot be furnished in any further transactions. However, you can link both the cards after the deadline by paying a penalty. Also Read - LIC IPO Date: LIC IPO Likely To Hit Bourses In April 2022

What Happens If You Do Not Link Your PAN-Aadhaar Card By March 31?