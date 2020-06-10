New Delhi: Listen up taxpayers, the deadline for linking PAN card with Aadhaar card is nearing as the last date is now June 30, after extending it for the tenth time. Earlier the month, the Finance Ministry had postponed the deadline for PAN-Aadhaar card linkage keeping in mind the coronavirus outbreak. Also Read - Aadhar Seva Kendra Re-opens: Here's How to Aadhaar Card With Your Mobile Number?

It must be noted that it is mandatory to link your PAN card with Aadhaar card also to file Income Tax Returns (ITR). Also Read - How to Get Instant PAN or e-PAN Via Aadhaar Card - Follow These Steps

How to link PAN card with Aadhaar card? Also Read - Have You Lost Your Aadhaar Card in COVID-19 Lockdown? Follow These Simple Steps to Retrieve it

The government has simplified the method of linking PAN with Aadhaar card by creating an online portal for the same.

> All one needs to do is fill the form through the government’s e-filing portal.

> Alternatively, one can also send an SMS by typing UIDPAN12digit Aadhaar>10digitPAN> and sending it to 567678 or 56161.

> The linkage can also be done offline by visiting nearest PAN services centres of NSDL and UTITSL.

If the PAN-Aadhaar linkage is not done within the stipulated deadline, the PAN account may be declared as ‘inoperative’, following which one will no longer be able to file an ITR or open a bank account. It can also result in a fine up to Rs 10,000 as the non-furnishing of PAN violates section 139A of the Act. Section 272B(1).