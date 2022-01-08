New Delhi: The last date to link PAN number and Aadhar number is March 31, 2022. If the cardholder fails to link the two numbers, late fees of Rs 1,000 will be applicable. This provision has been added in the Winter Session 2021 under Section 234H of the Income Tax Act through a Finance Bill. After March 31, the PAN card will become inoperable.Also Read - DPIIT and Ministry Of Commerce To Organise Startup India Innovation Week From January 10

However, under section 272B of the Income Tax Act, if a person has an invalid/ inoperable PAN card, the Assessing Officer may impose a penalty of Rs 10,000 on the person.

The new rule states, "Without prejudice to the provisions of this Act, where a person is required to intimate his Aadhaar number under sub-section (2) of section 139AA and such person fails to do so on or before such date, as may be prescribed, he shall be liable to pay such fee, as may be prescribed, not exceeding one thousand rupees, at the time of making intimation under sub-section (2) of section 139AA after the said date."

What Happens If You Do Not Link PAN-Aadhar Numbers By March 31, 2022