Attention PAN card holders: Modi government issues BIG warning on e-PAN card, don’t do this or you will…

e-PAN card scam update: If you have a PAN card, this article is for you. A new cyber fraud is emerging in the market which is targeting PAN card users or even common people through emails about downloading an e-PAN card. In the recent cyber fraud technique, cybercriminals are sending messages that look like they come from the Income Tax Department. Asking people to download their e-PAN card by clicking on a link, the scammers are trying to take away your money. Here are all the details you need to know about the recently used e-PAN card scam technique used by the scammers.

What is the e-PAN card scam technique used by the scammers?

In the recent development, the government’s fact-checking agency Press Information Bureau through PIB Fact Check has warned that these emails are fake and part of a scam. It has informed that fraudsters are trying to trick people into clicking on malicious links. Once someone clicks, criminals can steal personal details such as Aadhaar numbers, bank information, and other sensitive data, which can later be used to commit financial fraud. Therefore, you should be highly alert while attending

How does the e-PAN card scam work?

The scam works by making the email appear official and urgent. The message usually claims that the user needs to download their e-PAN card. However, the download link in the email is fake. According to PIB Fact Check, the real aim is to collect personal information from users. Cybercriminals may also use attachments that contain viruses or malware capable of damaging a computer or spying on online activity.

Why you should not respond to e-PAN card scam calls?

Keeping in mind the risk of losing money, people are advised not to respond to such emails, even if the sender claims to be an Income Tax Department official. Users should avoid clicking on links, opening attachments or entering any personal details such as bank account or credit card information.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

What do if you receive spam e-PAN card calls?

Authorities also explained how people can report such fake emails. They have informed that if someone receives a suspicious message related to an e-PAN card, they should report it immediately. The suspicious email or link can be sent to webmanager@incometax.gov.in.

People can also inform the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team by sending a copy to incident@cert-in.org.in. Also, after reporting the email, it should be deleted from the inbox.