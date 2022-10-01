New Dehli: A Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a ten-character long alpha-numeric identifier that is issued by the Indian Income Tax (IT) Department. Each PAN has ten digits that are made up of a specific alphabet and letter combination. The first five characters are always alphabets, followed by four numerals and another alphabet. Along with the Aadhaar Card, the PAN card is one of the most important documents in India. Starting from availing financial services to filing Income Tax Return (ITR), PAN Card is needed everywhere.Also Read - How to Download Aadhaar, PAN Card, Other Documents on Your Phone Using WhatsApp: Step By Step Guide Here
But what if you’ve misplaced your PAN card? In this article, we will assist you in downloading an e-PAN card pdf. The procedure for obtaining an e-PAN card online is very easy. You can also apply for a duplicate PAN card after filing an FIR. Also Read - How to Check Your Bank Balance Using Aadhaar Card: A Step-By-Step Guide Here
Step By Step Guide to Download e-PAN Card?
If you choose PAN Card, then here are the steps you need to follow:
Through PAN
- For the PAN option, enter your 10-digit alphanumeric PAN card number.
- Enter your Aadhaar Number(Only for individuals), date of birth, GSTN (Optional), and catch code.
- Tick the acceptance box after reading the instructions.
- Now click on Submit option.
- Your e-Pan card PDF will be displayed on the screen.
If you choose Acknowledgement Number, then here are the steps you need to follow.
Through Acknowledgement Number
- For the Acknowledgement Number, enter your Acknowledgement Number, Date of Birth, and captcha code.
- Now click on Submit option.
- Your e-Pan card PDF will be displayed on the screen.
- After that, click on the ‘download PDF’ option to download the e-PAN.
Key Points You Need to Know
Also Read - Planning to Travel Abroad? Check Step-by-Step Guide to Apply For Passport Online at Passport Seva Portal
- As per the official website, this facility is available for PAN holders whose latest application was processed through NSDL e-Gov. For the PAN applications submitted to NSDL e-Gov where PAN is alloted or changes are confirmed by ITD within last 30 days, e-PAN card can be downloaded free of cost three times.
- If the PAN is allotted / changes in PAN Data are confirmed by ITD prior to 30 days then charges applicable for download of e-PAN Card is Rs.8.26/- (inclusive of taxes).