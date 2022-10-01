New Dehli: A Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a ten-character long alpha-numeric identifier that is issued by the Indian Income Tax (IT) Department. Each PAN has ten digits that are made up of a specific alphabet and letter combination. The first five characters are always alphabets, followed by four numerals and another alphabet. Along with the Aadhaar Card, the PAN card is one of the most important documents in India. Starting from availing financial services to filing Income Tax Return (ITR), PAN Card is needed everywhere.Also Read - How to Download Aadhaar, PAN Card, Other Documents on Your Phone Using WhatsApp: Step By Step Guide Here

But what if you’ve misplaced your PAN card? In this article, we will assist you in downloading an e-PAN card pdf. The procedure for obtaining an e-PAN card online is very easy. You can also apply for a duplicate PAN card after filing an FIR. Also Read - How to Check Your Bank Balance Using Aadhaar Card: A Step-By-Step Guide Here

Step By Step Guide to Download e-PAN Card?

Visit the official website of the E-Pan Downloading portal at https://www.onlineservices.nsdl.com/paam/requestAndDownloadEPAN.html

On the homepage, you will get two options: Acknowledgement Number or PAN.

Now, Depending upon your choice, click on any one option.

If you choose PAN Card, then here are the steps you need to follow:

Through PAN

For the PAN option, enter your 10-digit alphanumeric PAN card number.

Enter your Aadhaar Number(Only for individuals), date of birth, GSTN (Optional), and catch code.

Tick the acceptance box after reading the instructions.

Now click on Submit option.

Your e-Pan card PDF will be displayed on the screen.

If you choose Acknowledgement Number, then here are the steps you need to follow.

Through Acknowledgement Number

For the Acknowledgement Number, enter your Acknowledgement Number, Date of Birth, and captcha code.

Now click on Submit option.

Your e-Pan card PDF will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. After that, click on the ‘download PDF’ option to download the e-PAN.

Key Points You Need to Know