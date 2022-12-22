PAN Card Update: You Must Link PAN With Aadhaar Before April 1 to Prevent Being Inactive

PAN Card Update: Once connected to Aadhaar Card, the inactive PAN card will become operative after April 1, 2023.

How to Link Aadhaar Card With Pan

PAN Card Update: Attention PAN card holders, you need to link PAN with Aadhaar Card before April 1 to prevent from being inactive. As per a statement from the Income Tax (I-T) Department, PAN (Permanent Account Number) cards that are not connected to Aadhaar would stop working as of April 1, 2023. Hence, you must link PAN with Aadhaar by March 31, 2022.

The Income Tax Department has also stated that PAN holders who do not fall under the exempt category must link their PAN with their Aadhaar before March 31, 2023, in accordance with the Income-tax Act of 1961.

The Income Tax Department recently said in a Tweet, “As per Income-tax Act, 1961, the last date for linking PAN with Aadhaar is 31.3.2023, for all PAN holders who do not fall under the exempt category, failing which the unlinked PAN shall become inoperative.”

The I-T Department has also added that the unlinked PAN would stop functioning as of April 1, 2023. “The end day is quickly approaching. Link it now, don’t wait! “.

The Income Tax Department said, “CBDT has extended the deadline of linking of Aadhaar with the PAN from 31st March 2022 to 31st March 2023. You can link the Aadhaar with the PAN till 31st March 2023. You will be required to pay a fee of Rs. 500 till 30th June 2022 and fee of Rs1000 from 1st July 2022.”

Once connected to Aadhaar Card, the inactive PAN card will become operative after April 1, 2023. One individual can link a PAN card with Aadhaar in accordance with the new Section 234H of the Income-tax Act by paying a charge of Rs 1000 on the tax department’s website, www.incometax.gov.in.

How to Link PAN with Aadhaar Card: Step-by-step Guide Here

Search for the new e-filing portal 2.0.

Now, click on the ‘Our Services’ tab

Select the ‘Link Aadhaar’ option

On the new page, fill in all your details

Fill your PAN number, Aadhaar Number, Name as per Aadhaar and Mobile Number

Now tick on the box “I agree to validate my Aadhaar details”

Enter the 6-digit OTP that you received on your registered mobile number

Enter the OTP and click on ‘Validate’

After clicking, a pop-up message stating that your link PAN with the Aadhaar request has been submitted.

How to Link PAN With Aadhaar Through SMS

First type UIDPAN on your phone. After this, enter the 12-digit Aadhaar number. Then enter the 10-digit PAN number. Now send the message mentioned in step 1 to 567678 or 56161