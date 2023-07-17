Home

Protect Yourself From Cyber Fraud: Follow These Tips To Safeguard Your PAN Card

The PAN card is issued by India's Income Tax Department. Hackers exploit PAN info while booking tickets. Here are a few steps to ensure you are safe.

Avoid entering your PAN number on random websites.

Frauds involving financial matters and misuse of essential documents like the Permanent Account Number (PAN) card continue to be a concern. Cybercriminals exploit opportunities such as entering PAN details while booking flights or railway tickets, making it easier for them to access your PAN information. Names of celebrities like Shilpa Shetty and MS Dhoni have been used in these scams, emphasising that anyone can be targeted if not cautious. The PAN card is issued by India’s Income Tax Department. It serves as a unique identifier for individuals, companies, and entities liable for income tax. It comes in the form of a laminated card, applied for by individuals or allocated by the department without an application.

To protect against PAN card misuse, here are some essential tips:

1. Avoid entering your PAN number on random websites; verify their authenticity. Opt for using less vulnerable ID details like driver’s license or voter ID.

2. Regularly verify your financial statements, including bank and credit card transactions, for any suspicious or unauthorised activities. Be alert for unfamiliar transactions.

3. Be cautious while sharing PAN photocopies, ensuring you only do so with authentic individuals or companies. Sign the photocopies with the date and keep track of where you submit them.

4. Check your Income Tax Department account by logging into the official website using your PAN card details. Review your tax filings to identify any discrepancies or unauthorised changes, such as in Form 26AS.

5. Monitor your credit report by obtaining a copy from a credit bureau like CIBIL. Examine it closely for any unapproved accounts or credit applications associated with your PAN card. Report any discrepancies to the credit bureau promptly.

Bizarre PAN Card Fraud Case This Year

Recently, a peculiar cyber fraud case came to light on March 3. A group of fraudsters allegedly acquired PAN details of Bollywood actors and cricketers from their online GST Identification Numbers. Using this information, they obtained credit cards under their names through a Pune-based fintech startup called ‘One Card.’ Prominent celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, Madhuri Dixit, Emraan Hashmi, and former India skipper MS Dhoni were among the victims whose identities were misused.

Being cautious and vigilant is of utmost importance in safeguarding against such cyber threats. It helps in ensuring the security of our financial and personal information.

