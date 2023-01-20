Top Recommended Stories
How To Apply For NRI PAN Card Online: List of Documents, Processing | All You Need to Know
PAN Card Latest Update: In today’s digital era, PAN Card as a document carries paramount importance. It is a crucial document for Indian citizens because it is required for all monetary transactions. To file income tax returns as a Non Resident Indian (NRI), you need to have a PAN Card. If NRIs have taxable income in India, then they need to have a PAN Card. In this article, check how NRIs can apply for a PAN Card.
Here’s how to apply for NRI PAN card:
- First, the NRIs need to fill in form 49A if they have Indian citizenship.
- NRIs with citizenship of another country have to fill in Form 49AA.
- Then, they need to submit forms online through UTIITSL and NDSL websites.
- After submitting the form, an acknowledgment copy along with a 15-digit number generated needs to be sent to the designated address with the documents.
- The address for communication provided by NRI inside India will cost Rs. 107 whereas that outside India costs Rs. 989 including application fees and dispatch charges.
- Online applications have to pay fees through debit/credit card or Net banking.
NRI PAN Card: List of required documents
- Two passport-sized photographs need to be provided in the acknowledgment form.
- A copy of a bank account statement in the residing country.
- A copy of the NRE bank account statement duly attested with at least two transactions in the past 6 months.
