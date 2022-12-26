PAN Card Update: What Happens If PAN Card Not Linked to Aadhaar Before March 31, 2023?

PAN Card Update: The I-T department said if people fail to link PAN-Aadhaar till March 31, 2023 then their PAN number will become inoperative.

How to Link Aadhaar Card With Pan

PAN Card Update Today: As per the notification from the Income Tax Department, the permanent account number holders must link their number with Aadhaar card by March 31, 2023. As per the public advisory, if the PAN is not linked with Aadhaar before March 31, 2023, the PAN will become inoperative. After they cross the deadline, the PAN holders will not be able to use their ten-digit unique alphanumeric number and financial transactions linked to PAN will be stopped. Moreover, all the income tax pending returns will be stopped from processing.

“It is mandatory. Don’t delay, link it today! As per the I-T Act, it is mandatory for all PAN-holders, who do not fall under the exempt category, to link their permanent account numbers (PAN) with Aadhaar before March 31, 2023. From April 1, 2023, the unlinked PAN shall become inoperative,” the public advisory issued by the I-T Department, stated.

However, there are some residents who are exempted from linking their PAN with Aadhaar. The taxpayers residing in Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, and Meghalaya; a non-resident as per the Income Tax Act, 1961; of the age of eighty years or more at any time during the previous year; not a citizen of India, are exempted from the process of linking PAN with Aadhaar.

Deadline For Linking PAN with Aadhaar

The deadline link PAN with Aadhaar was extended by Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) from 31 March 2022 to 31 March 2023. The taxpayers are required to pay a fee of Rs 1000 to initiate the linking process. The I-T department said if people fail to link PAN-Aadhaar till March 31, 2023 then their PAN number will become inoperative.

Why PAN Should Be Linked to Aadhaar?

The Centre made linking of PAN and Aadhaar number mandatory under current regulations. While the linking is a process for legal requirements, the process also benefits the government and taxpayers.

Moreover, the linking of PAN with Aadhaar helps in spotting people with multiple PAN cards.

If the PAN is linked with Aadhaar, it will simplify income tax return process and verification.

How to Link PAN With Aadhaar: Step-by-step Guide

First, open the Income Tax e-filing portal – https://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/

Then, log in by entering the User ID, password and date of birth.

Go to ‘Profile Settings’ on Menu bar and click on ‘Link Aadhaar’.

Details such as name date of birth and gender will already be mentioned as per the PAN details.

Verify the PAN details on screen with the ones mentioned on your Aadhaar. Pls. note that if there is a mismatch, you need to get the same corrected in either of the documents.

If the details match, enter your Aadhaar number and click on the “link now” button.

A pop-up message will inform you that your Aadhaar has been successfully linked to your PAN.