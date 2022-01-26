PAN Card Update: At present, PAN Card is considered as one of the most important documents for all. It is important not just for tax-related matters but also can be used as an identity proof at some places. PAN Card is a laminated card that comes with the size of bank cards and has a unique alphanumeric code which is issued by the IT Department of India.Also Read - Aadhar Card Update: What Is Blue Aadhar Card? Know How To Get It Here
However, there are times when details like your name on the PAN Card might need to be changed if there are spelling mistakes, mismatch in the Aadhaar card, and the name change of a woman after marriage. Earlier, there was a long procedure to get this job done, but now, it can be done easily as the IT Department has simplified the process.
The users can now change their names online from the comfort of their homes. If you don't have an idea about how it is done, then you must read the step-by-step guide given below.
- Visit the official website of UTIITSL (UTI Infrastructure Technology And Services Limited),
- Then click on PAN Card Services.
- Then click on Change/Correction in PAN Card.
- After this, click on Apply for Change/Correction in PAN Card details.
- You will be directed to the page of the Application for Change/Correction in PAN Data.
- Now, you will have to choose among the 2 available options-Physical (Forward Application with documents physically) and Digital (Paperless).
- Select the latter option which is the Paperless one.
- Next, click on the box mentioning Aadhaar based e-KYC option (Details of the resident are fetched from the UIDAI Server based on the Aadhaar number).
- When you do so, it automatically selects the option- Signs Using Aadhaar based eSign (Signing of the application is done using Aadhaar based e-Sign).
- Now, enter your PAN and also select the mode in which you wish to receive the updated PAN Card- both physical PAN Card and e-PAN or e-PAN only.
- Click on Submit option.
- In the application form, fill up all the basic details and make the requisite payment.
- Now, Aadhaar authentication will take place on a real-time basis from the UIDAI server, after which the application will be processed further.
- For eKYC services, OTP will be sent to your UIDAI registered mobile number.
- After entering the OTP and giving consent in the requisite box, your address from the UIDAI database will be populated in the PAN form.
- Next, you will have to verify the application data as well as provide other details and submit.
- You will now receive another OTP for e-Sign and on entering the OTP the application will be signed through Aadhaar based e-signature.
- The application will be saved and processed further by UTIITSL for PAN Card name change using Aadhaar.