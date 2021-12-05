PAN Card Download: Permanent Account Number or PAN card has become an important document in today’s time. Starting from availing financial services to filing Income Tax Return, PAN Card is needed everywhere. Without PAN, you cannot open even simple bank account. PAN is also required while investing in any financial sector. However, losing a crucial document like a PAN card could create a lot of inconvenience.Also Read - Aadhaar Card Update: How Many Times Changes In Details Can Be Made? Step-By-Step Guide Here

But nothing to worry now, you can still find a solution to the problem of losing your PAN card in Electronic PAN cards or e-PAN cards. E-PAN cards are accepted by most financial institutions. You can carry an e-PAN card on your phone making it very convenient as well. Also Read - Income Tax Return: Now Taxpayers Can File ITR From Home Using New Tax e-filing Portal | Step-by-step Guide Here

Instead of filling out a two-page form (PAN Card Form), you can apply for a new PAN card online in just 10 minutes. In this instant PAN application, what you need to do is complete your Aadhaar and e-KYC process. Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Farmers Must Link Their Account With Aadhaar to Get 10th Installment | Here’s How to do it

It must be noted that PAN is a unique 10-digit alphanumeric number issued by the income tax department. This e-PAN card is a virtual PAN card that can be used for e-verification wherever it is required.

PAN Card Download: Follow these simple steps

Step 1: Log on to https://www.onlineservices.nsdl.com/paam/requestAndDownloadEPAN.html the income tax department website.

Step 2: Click on the download e-PAN option

Step 3: Enter your PAN number

Step 4: Then enter your Aadhar card number.

Step 5: Enter your date of birth and accept terms and conditions

Step 6: An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number.

Step 7: Enter the OTP and confirm

Step 8: After confirming an option to make a payment will appear

Step 9: A payment of Rs 8.26 has to be made. It can be made to UPI, debit or credit cards.

Step 10: After making the payment you will be able to download the e PAN card

Step 11: To download e pan ka din PDF password will be required. The password for this would be your date of birth