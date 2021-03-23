Aadhaar Card Update: Your Permanent Account Number (PAN card) will become inoperative from April 1, if you don’t link it to your Aadhaar card. Linking PAN with Aadhaar is mandatory for every tax-paying individual. Linking PAN with Aadhaar had been extended many times by the central government in the past. However, the Centre has fixed March 31 as the last date to link the documents. If not linked within the deadline, all the PAN cards would be declared “inoperative”. And after that, you will not be able to do any financial transaction. Hence, it is utmost important to link PAN with Aadhaar before March 31. Also Read - Aadhaar Card Update: How to Change Photo on Aadhaar Card? Follow These Simple Steps

As per the government rules, a penalty of Rs 10,000 may apply as per Section 272B of the Income Tax Act if you fail to link the two documents within the deadline. Moreover, if your PAN becomes inoperative, then it will be assumed that your PAN has not been furnished as required by the law.

These days Aadhaar and PAN card are mandatory for opening a bank account, buying mutual funds or shares, and even making cash transactions of over Rs 50,000.

Linking PAN with Aadhaar card: Here’s how to do it online

1) To link your PAN with Aadhaar, you must go to the income tax department’s e-filing portal.

2) After this, you have to click on the Link Aadhaar section on the left.

3) Then, you need to fill PAN number, Aadhaar number and name.

4) Soon after this, you have to fill in the CAPTCHA.

5) Then you have to click at the ‘Link Aadhaar’ option and your PAN Aadhaar Linking will get complete.

6) The I-T department will validate your name, date of birth and gender against Aadhaar details after which the linking will be done.

Linking PAN with Aadhaar card: Here’s how to do it through SMS

In case you are not able to link your PAN and Aadhaar using the e-filing website of the department, then you can link your PAN with the Aadhaar number by sending an SMS to 567678 or 56161 from the registered mobile number. In order to do so, you need to type UIDPAN and send it. Follow this format: UIDPAN (12-digit Aadhaar number) (10-digit PAN) and send it to 567678 or 56161.

Linking PAN with Aadhaar card: Here’s how to do it manually

Apart from this, you can visit a service centre to link your PAN card and Aadhaar manually. At the Centre, you will be required to fill in a form ‘Annexure-I’ along with supporting documents – a copy of the PAN card and the Aadhaar card. However, unlike online services, this service is not free of charge. An individual is required to pay a prescribed fee to them for the services.